Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,860 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

