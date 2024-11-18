Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,916 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Essent Group by 726.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

