Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Cummins by 26.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.33.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $361.85 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.02 and a 1 year high of $370.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $717,218.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,419.29. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

