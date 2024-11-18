Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3548 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Stock Performance

DNIYY stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile

Read More

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

