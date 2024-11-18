Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3548 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Stock Performance
DNIYY stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $29.13.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile
