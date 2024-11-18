DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 181,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHX. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

DHI Group stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.42. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

