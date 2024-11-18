Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Increased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.