DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

DLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.47 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. DLocal’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

