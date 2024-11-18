DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DLocal traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.41. 309,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,600,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

DLO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

