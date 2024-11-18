Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,518 shares during the period. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $11.09 on Monday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

