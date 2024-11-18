Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Short Interest Update

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $307.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.94 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $330.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Duolingo by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

