Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 26.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. 440,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,777. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

