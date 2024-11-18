Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Robert Half by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 21.4% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 32.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 151,261 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 79.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 345.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half Price Performance
RHI stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69.
Robert Half Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 77.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
Robert Half Company Profile
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
