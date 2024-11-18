Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $197.73 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $186.66 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.52.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

