Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,789 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $168,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after purchasing an additional 827,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

