Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $104.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 91.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

