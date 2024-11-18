EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 262.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

