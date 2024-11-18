Eq LLC Purchases 17,060 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Eq LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $53.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

