Eq LLC Takes $611,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.
About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF
The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.
