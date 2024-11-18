Eq LLC Takes $611,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.