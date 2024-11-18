Equity Investment Corp Has $131.30 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $131,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $92.68.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
