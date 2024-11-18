Equity Investment Corp Sells 2,915 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOD opened at $8.77 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

