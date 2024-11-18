Equity Investment Corp Sells 332 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.