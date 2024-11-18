ETF Store Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
