Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

