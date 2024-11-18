Financial Review: Core Scientific (CORZ) vs. Its Rivals

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Core Scientific to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Core Scientific Competitors -91.61% -78.94% -3.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million N/A -2.91 Core Scientific Competitors $2.71 billion $383.60 million 10.25

Analyst Recommendations

Core Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific. Core Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 13 1 3.07 Core Scientific Competitors 476 1802 2837 103 2.49

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Scientific beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

