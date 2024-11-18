First Western Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $278.78 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.94 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

