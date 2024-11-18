First Western Trust Bank Has $162.54 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Western Trust Bank cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,280 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $538.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.75 and a one year high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

