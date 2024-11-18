First Western Trust Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $172.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

