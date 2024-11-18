First Western Trust Bank Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $149.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

