First Western Trust Bank Sells 2,291 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 232,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,293,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after acquiring an additional 102,687 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 48.4% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 409,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $101,023,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,776,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,313,132.56. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,355 shares of company stock valued at $117,922,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $245.24 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.39 and a 1 year high of $262.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

