FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10,928.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. FirstCash makes up approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 4.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstCash by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS opened at $105.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $133.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,909,562 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

