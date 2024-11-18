Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 7,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

