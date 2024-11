Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 7,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

