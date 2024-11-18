Fourth Sail Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 931,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,418 shares during the period. Endava accounts for 6.0% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Endava were worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Endava by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Endava by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

