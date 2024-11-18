Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 650,100 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

