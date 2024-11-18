GATX (NYSE:GATX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get GATX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $151.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. GATX has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 75.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 370,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,632,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in GATX by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.