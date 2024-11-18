Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Down 5.1% in October

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Getty Images Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.10 on Monday. Getty Images has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $68,659.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,485,724.14. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $116,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,897.61. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,427 shares of company stock worth $652,130. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Getty Images by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,533 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

See Also

