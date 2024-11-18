Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $152.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

