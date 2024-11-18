GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $46.43 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,017 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $46,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 544,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.51 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

