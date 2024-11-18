GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $292.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.06 and a 200-day moving average of $277.48. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

