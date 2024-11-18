Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg Purchases 5,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $628,114.50. The trade was a 5.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GRNT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 281,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,707. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 122.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

