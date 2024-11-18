Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg Purchases 5,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $628,114.50. The trade was a 5.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of GRNT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 281,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,707. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 122.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
