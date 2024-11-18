Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,576,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 4,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45,768.0 days.

Haidilao International Trading Up 7.5 %

HDALF stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

About Haidilao International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.