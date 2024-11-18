Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,576,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 4,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45,768.0 days.
Haidilao International Trading Up 7.5 %
HDALF stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.
About Haidilao International
