Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2,418.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.69 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.