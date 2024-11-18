HC Wainwright Lowers BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $27.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,428.48. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $656,330 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

