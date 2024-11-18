Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Hologic makes up about 0.3% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hologic by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

