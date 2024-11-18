IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Update

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,105,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 2,947,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,054.0 days.

IDP Education Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDPUF opened at $8.34 on Monday. IDP Education has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

