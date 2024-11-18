Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Immuneering by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 21.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

