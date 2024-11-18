ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 5,700 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 486.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 985.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $172.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.02 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

