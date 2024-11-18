ING Groep NV Buys New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,302,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

PPL Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $33.70 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.97%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

