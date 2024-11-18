ING Groep NV Sells 112,026 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,026 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

