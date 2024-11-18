ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

