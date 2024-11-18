Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IOSP traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $103.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.82.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.13 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,161.04. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $127,222.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,096. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Innospec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,405,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,069,000 after purchasing an additional 105,311 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 835,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

